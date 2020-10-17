Original Charmed Star Calls for Ending Feud Between Fans and Cast

✖

Almost from the moment The CW announced that a reboot of Charmed was in the works back in 2017 there has been backlash, especially when it was revealed that the new series would not only center around a new trio of sisters as the Charmed Ones, but would also not involve the stars of the beloved WB/CW series of the same name. While fans have been divided about the series, there has been a bit of a feud between the stars of the original series and those of the new as well and now, original series star Holly Marie Combs is calling for it all to stop.

On Twitter earlier this week, Combs posted a series of tweets asking for the discord between fans of the original Charmed and those of the reboot -- to stop, explaining that the truth behind her issues with the reboot has nothing to do with the actors or the show itself, but rather decisions made at a corporate level. She also explained that the stars of the new series themselves have been put in difficult situations, encouraging them to stick together and that there is no real fight between old and new.

"My Charmed friends ... I would like everyone to stop," Combs wrote. "Truth be told and it will be told is that our issues were and are at the corporate level. And we have the receipts. Just as the new cast were asked to be people they were not we were given ultimatums that were crazily unfair."

She continued, "And I will say to the ladies of the reboot... stick together... negotiate together and know that the discourse between us, you guys and crews being discarded and replaced is what they bank on. Division. That is all. Blessed be."

"And for the last time I will say it's not about any 1 person taking a job to support their families or themselves. It's about an industry that sees us only as numbers whether it be follower #'s or $ signs,' she concluded. "Cuz in the end and actually in the beginning that's all we were/are. Cool."

Combs' comments come in the wake of reboot star Sarah Jeffery calling out Combs and another star of the original Charmed, Rose McGowan, for jabs they were taking at the reboot during a recent live chat in which the series came up by way of the topic of Netflix having removed the original Charmed from its library. As part of the conversation, McGowan declared that the reboot "sucked" which prompted Jeffery to call out the behavior as "pathetic."

"You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way," Jeffery said. "I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all."

Both Combs and McGowan responded to Jeffery with what some fans felt were dismissive replies, but McGowan’s response got into a bit of detail and noted her complaint is and always has been with "execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name" for what she described as a cash grab.

Whatever the root source of the feud, it appears that Combs is ready to move on at this point. As for the Charmed reboot, even with the feud the series is going strong. Charmed was renewed for a third season and is expected to return in 2021.