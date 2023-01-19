Shape Island Sees Square Getting Seriously Pranked in New Clip (Exclusive)

Few feelings in life are as fulfilling as successfully pulling off a prank, but if you're the one getting pranked, there's few things more irritating, as proven in a new clip from an upcoming episode of Apple TV+'s Shape Island. In the clip, Square is targeted by Triangle every morning and subjected to seemingly harmless pranks, though when Square's patience wears thin, payback could be bad for all parties involved. You can check out an exclusive clip from Shape Island above before the series, based on the titular books, premieres on Apple TV+ on January 20th.

The clip is described, "Narrated by Yvette Nicole Brown, tricky Triangle (Scott Adsit, 30 Rock) keeps playing pranks on serious Square (Harvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows) and finally, Square has enough!"

The clip comes from Episode 2 of the series, "Square's Big Prank / Circle's Plan Falls Apart," which is described, "Eager to outwit Triangle, Square plans a sneaky surprise. Circle searches for answers when a critter kidnaps her prized plant."

This clever, funny, and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle, and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers, and build on their friendship -- all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The series features the beloved familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown as the Narrator, Harvey Guillen as Square, Scott Adsit as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon (Blockers) as Circle.

Shape Island was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award-winning Bix Pix Entertainment's Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (Tumble Leaf). Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

Shape Island is only the latest addition to Apple TV+'s slate of family-friendly programming, which includes El Deafo, Lovely Little Farm, Duck & Goose, Pinecone & Pony, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, and Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody Award-winning series Stillwater, Helpsters from Sesame Workshop, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, Sago Mini Friends, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, Snoopy in Space, The Snoopy Show, and Get Rolling with Otis. Live-action offerings for include Bonnie Hunt's Amber Brown, Best Foot Forward, Surfside Girls, Life By Ella, and Daytime Emmy Award-winning Ghostwriter.

Shape Island premieres on Apple TV+ on January 20th.