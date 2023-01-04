Apple TV+ Announces Shape Island, Stop-Motion Series for Kids

A new kids and families series based on a popular book franchise is making its way to Apple TV+. The Apple streaming service announced Shape Island, based on the internationally best-selling trilogy of Shapes picture books from Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. Shape Island will be different from other animated series by utilizing stop-motion. Shape Island also boasts an impressive voice cast, headlined by Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Scott Adsit (30 Rock), and Gideon Adlon (Blockers). People looking forward to checking out Shape Island won't have to wait long, as Apple TV+ is making it available globally on Friday, January 20th.

Apple TV+ also announced Helpsters is returning for Season 3 later this week on Friday, January 6th. The acclaimed series follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan. Helpsters is the recipient of a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, and has been recognized as "immersive, educational and entertaining." Emmy Award winner and Parents' Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination, Odd Squad) is the creator and showrunner of Helpsters. McKeon, Benjamin Lehmann, Adam Peltzman, Eileen Braun and Sesame Workshop's executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings are executive producers.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

What Is The Apple TV+ Stop Motion Series Shape Island?

This clever, funny, and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle, and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers, and build on their friendship – all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The series was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award-winning Bix Pix Entertainment's Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (Tumble Leaf). Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

If you're on the lookout for more kids and family content on Apple TV+, the streamer also has the star-studded animated adventure film Luck from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation, and Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers.