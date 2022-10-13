She-Hulk: Does Leader Appear in the Season 1 Finale?

Marvel Studios has finally wrapped up their She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series with an epic fourth wall-breaking finale. She-Hulk did a lot of things for the studios line-up of gamma-radiated heroes and it seems that their future is bright. There were a ton of theories as to who was the big bad of the series, with some signs pointing to The Leader being behind everything. During the finale, we got to see who was behind the online Intelligencia community that had it out for the titular character as well as tying up all of the loose ends but it turns out to be a very different character than expected behind it all.

Warning the following contains SPOILERS for the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

In the final moments of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we find out that the Hulkking is Todd, who She-Hulk rejected on a date, as opposed to The Leader. So, no, The Leader does not appear in the finale of the series. While The Leader is a member of Intellegencia in the comics, it seems that he had nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the group. Fans might be sad to find out that he doesn't appear in the series, but it's probably for the best.

Who Is The Leader?

The Leader is a classic Hulk villain named Samuel Sterns. The character was an American worker in a chemical plant until a freak accident working with radioactive material bombarded him with gamma radiation, which turned his skin green like the Hulk's and made his head a whole lot bigger. The radiation gave him a genius-level intellect and boosted his ego / need for ambition causing him to have a conflict with the Hulk and labeling the hero his arch-enemy. In the MCU, The Leader first appeared in The Incredible Hulk and was portrayed by Tim Blake Nelson. The actor will appear as the character once again in Captain America: New World Order.

The series recently reintroduced us to Daredevil and he looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

