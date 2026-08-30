4 Characters We Absolutely Have to See in the Dungeon Crawler Carl Adaptation Or We Riot

If there is one television series we are looking forward to more than any other at this point, it is Dungeon Crawler Carl. While the series doesn’t yet have a debut date — after all, we did just find out back in June that it was officially ordered to series by Peacock — whenever a premiere is finally announced, you can be sure our calendars will be properly marked. There’s good reason for that. Matt Dinniman’s LitRPG novel series that follows the titular Carl along with his cat Princess Donut as they find themselves forced to compete in an intergalactic dungeon competition show after the destruction of the Earth by an alien corporation is one of the most popular across all genres of literature right now. There are currently eight books in the series and more to come with each one more action packed than the one before it.

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A huge part of the draw of Dungeon Crawler Carl, both as a book series and as an upcoming television series, however, isn’t the insane premise or even the action. It’s the characters. A big part of the world that Dinniman has created with his story rests on the shoulders of its dynamic, flawed, complicated, and sometimes outright weird character. Sure, there are aliens and goblins and all manner of strange creatures, but this is also a story about people, survival, and the “human” (note the quotation marks there) spirit. Each book features lots of important and interesting characters that help to build out this insane world Carl and Donut have found themselves in and fighting against and, to an extent, that’s a problem. While we’re confident that the showrunners will work hard to do right by Dungeon Crawler Carl as we already know that co-showrunner Chris Yost is a fan and co-showrunner Eric Heisserer has an impressive roster of work that also includes well-done adaptations, we also know that there will have to be some changes from to page to screen and, well, that’s where we get worried.

It’s not uncommon for an adaptation to make changes when it comes to characters. Sometimes those changes are reflected in the outright removal of characters altogether and sometimes the combine a few characters to create something of a composite just for the sake of convenience. That’s likely to happen with some of the characters in Dungeon Crawler Carl, but while we can accept some shifts as the cost of bringing this epic tale to life, there are a few characters we absolutely must see. Here are four Dungeon Crawler Carl characters from the books that if we don’t see in the series at some point, we’re going to riot, at least metaphorically.

Warning: If you have not yet read all of the Dungeon Crawler Carl books, now would be the time to leave because there are spoilers for the books beyond this point.

4) Odette

First appearing in Dungeon Crawler Carl‘s first book, Odette on the surface feels like a character that is unlikely to be tampered with too much but given that there are a handful of other television personalities in the series — and one in particular that, like Odette, has history with Mordecai which could lead to an executive decision to merge the two characters for convenience sake. That character is Chaco, who doesn’t appear until the third book in the series. In the grand scheme of things, Odette and Chaco are actually pretty different characters with different motivations with their only real connection being a history with Mordecai and Odette. However, that connection is one that we can see being used to streamline things a bit, potentially by taking elements of Chaco and merging them with Odette. While it would work, Odette’s story as it is in the book is one we really wouldn’t want to see altered — she’s kind of a big deal.

3) Miriam Dom

We wouldn’t have Prepotente without Miriam Dom, but we can also see the adaptation skipping over Miriam entirely and just going straight to everyone’s favorite goat and, honestly, that would be a real shame. First introduced in the first book in the series, Miriam is a fellow Earth crawler but she stands out for a very specific reason: she brought fifteen goats into the dungeon with her and kept them alive — including Prepotente. Known widely as the Goat Lady, Miriam is a fascinating character whose use of an Enchanted Pet Biscuit ultimately leads to Preoptente’s transformation. She’s a kindly figure, warm in personality, and very calm and patient throughout. Her fate is absolutely devastating when you get to it in the fifth book in the series and while she has some important moments and leaves a lasting impact on Carl, we can see her being omitted from the series or, at minimum, merely mentioned as part of Prepotente’s story. And we don’t want that. We want the Goat Lady, too.

2) Brandon

We meet Brandon in the first book as part of the Meadow Lark party made up of staff and residents of the Meadow Lark Elder Care Facility in Wenatchee, WA who happened to be outside when the collapse happened because a resident, Agatha, set fire to the kitchen. Brandon isn’t a huge character in the story — unfortunately we find out in the third book that he is deceased. However, he’s one of the first kind, inventive, and good characters that we see Donut and Carl encounter in the dungeon and his impact on Carl in particular is significant. It would be a shame to see that character not appear in the series — especially since he’s a key part of building a device that helps Carl, Donut, and company escape a major threat on the second floor.

1) Yolanda

Image Courtesy of Ace Books

Yolanda is another member of the Meadow Lark party that we meet in the first book and, like Brandon, our time with Yolanda is short lived but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to see her in the series. There is some significance to Yolanda’s character — her death has a huge impact on another character who becomes a major ally to Carl, Imani — so we’re pretty sure we’ll get a version of Yolanda in some capacity, but the concern here is that the character will be combined with another Meadow Lark party member, potentially Brandon, just to streamline things. That particular choice would make sense and be a hell of a gut punch, there is just something special about those early allies of Carl’s and Donut’s that we really want to see. The deeper the dungeon goes, the crazier things get and it’s Yolanda’s humanity that helps keep things grounded before things get really weird.