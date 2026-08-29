Forget Batman and X-Men, This Is Still the Best Superhero Cartoon of All Time, And I Can Prove It

When it comes to discussing what the best animated superhero show of all time is, there are often two main candidates: Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men: The Animated Series. These two 1990s adaptations of some of the most iconic superheroes of all time are beloved, with most new Batman and X-Men projects being held up to the high standard of their respective animated counterparts.

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Don’t get me wrong, both of these shows are incredible. They each deserve to be in contention for the title, and some episodes could easily be considered some of the best comic book media ever. However, they aren’t the best overall animated superhero shows. Instead, this is.

Invincible Is The Best Superhero Cartoon Of All Time (If It Stays As Good As It’s Been)

Despite it not being over yet, I’m willing to say that Prime Video’s Invincible is the best superhero cartoon of all time. The series adapts Robert Kirkman’s Image Comics series of the same name, with it telling the story of the half-alien Mark Grayson as he discovers his powers, the truth about his superhero father, and his role in an intergalactic war against the Viltrum Empire. The show’s four seasons so far have been a near beat-for-beat recreation of the comic book storyline, and it seems like the show will continue this strategy until it comes to an end.

Both shows have iconic episodes, and I’ll admit, Batman‘s “Heart of Ice” and X-Men‘s “Days of Future Past” episodes are probably better than any individual Invincible episode. As a whole, however, Invincible is a much stronger show than either of them. For one, Invincible tells a far more complex overarching story, which allows it to reinvigorate common superhero tropes while doing something truly new with the genre. It may seem unfair to give Invincible credit for this when the other shows aren’t trying to tell complex overarching stories. However, it also seems unfair to not allow Invincible to take credit for its more ambitious structure.

Invincible tackles incredibly deep themes as well as more dynamic character arcs, something that can be present in the other shows, just less so. Again, all three shows have incredible episodes, but it is Invincible that continually develops three-dimensional characters rather than relying on ideal versions of iconic characters that viewers have already built up in their minds. Invincible‘s adult target audience allows it to explore more mature topics that are less present in Batman or X-Men, such as realistic depictions of relationships, guilt, politics, and the moral debate surrounding the chance of rehabilitation versus permanent solutions to villains.

Invincible isn’t over yet, so after another season or two, my opinion may have changed. However, season four has left the show off at a high point, making me optimistic about the future of the series. While some of the upcoming Invincible storylines are controversial, the Invincible show has already fixed some of the issues that fans had with the comics. So, if future seasons meet the high bar of the first four, this would only cement Invincible‘s status as the best animated superhero show.

Criticisms Of Invincible’s Animation Are Given Far Too Much Weight

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I understand that this is an incredibly controversial take. After all, Invincible is often heavily criticized for one thing that leaves it out of contention: the animation. Batman is known for having some of the most gorgeous animation of all time, and X-Men features some iconic character designs, even if the animation isn’t quite as good. However, I believe that this criticism is frequently given too much weight.

Firstly, Invincible‘s animation isn’t that far off from the animation in X-Men, which can also look cheap at times. Invincible at its best, however, looks better than X-Men and even Batman. For example, Mark’s fights with Omni-Man and Conquest look absolutely gorgeous, with the fluidity seen in some scenes being unmatched by any other Western animated series.

On top of that, it would be impossible to tell a story as ambitious as Invincible‘s if it constantly had to look as fluid as the aforementioned scenes. The few poorly animated scenes are only highlighted due to how they contrast with the gorgeous ones, and without the extra effort put into some scenes, the cheaper moments may be less apparent. New seasons would take years to meet this standard throughout every episode, with many critics treating the best moments of animation like a condemnation of the rest of the show rather than gifts that highlight what talented artists are capable of.

Invincible isn’t perfect, but no show is. However, the heights that Invincible reaches make the small flaws easy to overlook, and the same is the case with Batman and X-Men. All three of these shows are incredible, but for me, Invincible takes the cake.