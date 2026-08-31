Pokémon: Wild Cards Reveal Is Teasing More Than an Animated Movie

The Pokémon anime debuted in 1997 and has run for nearly three decades, arguably turning Ash Ketchum and Pikachu into a bigger entry point for new fans than the mainline video games themselves. The television success bred a parallel run of theatrical films, with more than twenty animated movies hitting screens between 1998 and 2020, several of which received wide releases in Japan and limited international runs through partners like Fathom Events. However, Pokémon has not put out a movie of any kind, animated or live-action, in seven years, an unusually long gap for a franchise that typically has some form of new content on the calendar every year. Now, with the brand marking its 30th anniversary in 2026, the pocket monsters are making a comeback to the big screen.

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At the closing ceremony of the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco, The Pokémon Company showed a teaser for Pokémon: Wild Card. The clip centers on a Pokémon Trading Card Game player dressed in a yellow hoodie that mirrors Mimikyu, the Ghost and Fairy type Pokémon known for disguising itself as a crude Pikachu. Mimikyu appears alongside the player throughout the teaser, being the only creature visible in the grey urban scenery where the movie apparently unfolds. Curiously, the trailer ends as the mysterious player looks at the screen, with the logo then revealing an unusual eye pattern. Katsuhiko Kitada, known for directing The First Slam Dunk and working on Attack on Titan and Naruto: Shippuden, is directing the film for animation studio CloverWorks, with a release set for 2027.

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What Is Pokémon: Wild Card About?

The teaser’s brevity has left plenty of room for the community to speculate about Pokémon: Wild Card. Because Mimikyu is the only Pokémon glimpsed in the footage, some fans have floated the idea that the story unfolds outside the usual Pokémon world, with the trading card game acting as a link between our reality and theirs. Others have drawn a comparison to Yu-Gi-Oh!, wondering whether cards in Wild Card function as a summoning mechanic that conjures Pokémon into physical form. A third theory posits that the card player is Mimikyu itself, wearing a human disguise in search of a way back to its own world.

Image courtesy of The Pokémon Company

The teaser’s closing text, which says Pokémon: Wild Card is arriving in “2027 and beyond,” also points to something bigger than a single film. Wild Card could be the first chapter of a new animated series rather than a standalone movie, with the story built to continue past one installment. The Pokémon Company is also releasing Winds and Waves, the 10th generation of mainline Pokémon titles, for Switch 2 in 2027. Given the Switch 2’s success for the brand and the record-breaking sales of Pokémon Pokopia, perhaps the idea is to use the Pokémon: Wild Card setting for a new spinoff game. In any case, the upcoming movie is also tied closely to the profitable TCG. The Pokémon Company posted $3.3 billion in revenue for the fiscal year that ended in February 2026, its best year on record, with the trading card game producing roughly 10 billion cards in that same fiscal year and pushing its lifetime total past 85 billion cards since the trading card game launched in 1996. Centering the story on a TCG player marks a departure from the franchise’s usual movie formula, putting the card game itself at the center of the story for the first time. That can heat even more the TCG, with more people drawn into the game.

Pokémon: Wild Card is scheduled to premiere in 2027.