An Underrated Batman Series Is Returning to HBO Max With New Episodes Sooner Than You Think

This animated show might not be one of the first that comes to mind when you think of Batman content—but that doesn’t mean that it’s not worth being considered among the other series. And there’s some seriously good news for fans, both older and younger, new and existing: it’s coming back to HBO Max with new episodes in just three weeks. Which means that you’ll be able to get more of your Bat-fix if you’re prone to bouncing between the content that the platform currently has on offer.

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Look beyond The Dark Knight and Batman: The Animated Series, and you’ll find Batwheels, the animated Batman show geared toward younger kids. The series, which initially aired in 2022, is finally returning after a brief hiatus. Centering on Batwing, Bam, Redbird, Bibi, and Buff, a group of sentient vehicles who take on the mantle of sidekicks, Batwheels explores how they find themselves thrust into both action and shenanigans as they learn important lessons about teamwork and friendship, all while helping Batman, Robin, and Batgirl defend Gotham. It’s wholesome, adorable, and frankly, really good—even if you aren’t part of the intended kindergarten audience.

Batwheels is Basically Disney’s Cars, But Infinitely Cooler

And it’s giving both kids and adults something to be excited about in terms of content that can span the generational divide. While Batman fans are known for being a little snobby, Batwheels doesn’t buy into that at all, allowing itself to be one thing over all else: fun. “People can take their Batman IP a little too seriously. My 3-year-old loves this show. He got all the cars for his birthday, and we cannot go a day without playing with them. Yes, it’s for toddlers. No, it’s not comic-accurate, but it’s a lot of fun and safe for kids,” intent on hyping up the series for not being at all self-serious. “This is low-key peak and deserves more recognition.”

Batwheels also fills a long-standing niche: Batman content explicitly for kids. While plenty of animated Batman series exist, most end up edging into territory that can feel a little too grown-up for kids, especially for the intended age group. That’s definitely not something that Batwheels will ever be accused of, as it allows its playful animation and generally silly vibes to take center stage throughout. And that really does make it the perfect show for those looking to introduce their little ones to the Caped Crusader with something that won’t end in some potentially gratuitous violence or with Mark Hamill scarring them as The Joker. So if you’re looking for a really cool series to share with your kids, or if you just need something fun and colorful to throw on in the background while you putter around the house, then don’t forget to check out HBO Max on September 19th when new episodes of Batwheels hit the platform.