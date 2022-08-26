She-Hulk: Who Is Pug?

In the span of just two episodes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has brought some unexpected components into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from long-awaited Easter eggs to delightful new characters. That was especially the case in the series' second episode, which fleshed out the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as a high-profile attorney and a reluctant superhero. The episode introduced a few new characters through her new law firm of GLK&H — including a fan-favorite supporting characters from the pages of She-Hulk comics. Spoilers for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!

As Jen gets introduced to the various elements of GLK&H's superhuman law division, she and her best friend/paralegal Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) cross paths with one of their new coworkers, Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra). Pug introduces himself as another member of the superhuman law division, and gives Jen and Nikki a welcome basket filled with things they might need, including a map to the best bathroom in the office to poop in.

Pug's role in the episode is brief, but immediately endearing — and reflective of his larger role in She-Hulk's comics of the early 00s. Created by Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo in She-Hulk #1, Pug starts out as a law student and nightclub bouncer, whose life is saved by Spider-Man after he gets attacked by a crime syndicate. That incident motivates Pug to fight on behalf of superhumans in court, which he does as part of GLK&H. As Jen's coworker, friend, and eventually roommate, Pug works with her on multiple cases, including a libel case between Spider-Man and J. Jonah Jameson. Along the way, Pug realized that he had romantic feelings for Jen, but that she did not reciprocate them, in part because she was swept up in a Starfox-manipulated marriage with John Jameson.

Eventually, Pug became so overcome with his feelings for Jen that he took a love potion from a witch (who he didn't know was Morgan Le Fay) to suppress his emotions. But alternate version of Pug and Jen do get together in another corner of the Marvel multiverse, so at least there's that.

