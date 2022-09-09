She-Hulk Writer Dan Slott Confirms He Didn't Cameo in This Week's Episode

The fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, and it's continuing to take Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) MCU journey into some interesting directions. This week's episode saw Jen taking on a bizarre and hilarious superhuman legal case — and it looks like one supporting character in those proceedings left fans doing a double take. Dan Slott, who wrote a years-long She-Hulk solo run in the 2000s, recently took to Twitter to jokingly confirm that Donny Blaze's lawyer was not played by him, and was played by actor Mike Benitez. Slott then offered to appear in an extra role on a future season of She-Hulk, joking that "I think I'd make a great Juror #5 or Startled Man on the Escalator."

However, if @SheHulkOfficial would like to use me in an episode of a *future* season of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw (fingers crossed)...



...I think I'd make a great Juror #5 or Startled Man on the Escalator. I do a fantastic double take, spit take, and double take/spit take combo. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 8, 2022

You should all try this now.

Near a sink.

Trust me, it's trickier than it sounds. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 8, 2022

Slott's run of She-Hulk has already proved to influence the Disney+ series, with elements like the GLK&H law firm, and characters like Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra), Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) and Holden Holliway (Steve Coulter) originating in his comics. As head writer Jessica Gao recently told ComicBook.com, that was just one of several She-Hulk comics that served as a touchstone for the series.

"For me, it was John Byrne's run that a) made me fall in love with the character in the first place," Gao told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. "But b) I consider that — and most people do, this is nothing new — it's the iconic She-Hulk run. He was the one who introduced the fourth-wall breaking and kind of the meta nature of this character, and how she was self-aware and knew she was in comics. So for me, that's quintessential Jen. That's quintessential She-Hulk, actually, I should say. There's been so many iterations of Jen in the comics, and she really started out a little bit more timid, a little bit mousier, and as she kinda went along — more in the Dan Slott and Charles Soule runs, you started to really see this career-driven working woman, who had a very strong sense of right and wrong. We've really brought a lot of those traits into Jen."

