Could She-Hulk TV Series Be Based on Dan Slott’s Run?

With the news released today that Rick and Morty writer, Jessica Gao, would be helming the upcoming Disney + Series following Jennifer Walters, aka She Hulk, it’s time to take a trip through the green skinned attorney’s comic book history to get some hints as to what potential story lines that the upcoming series may follow. Earlier this year, in August to be precise, former comic book writer of Marvel’s She-Hulk, Dan Slott, shared a tweet that may hint that the author’s previous work may be used as a basis for the upcoming television show!

Dan Slott shared this hint on his Official Twitter Account in August, stating that he was quite good at “keeping secrets” with a winking emoji that leads one to believe that the current writer of Marvel’s Fantastic Four and Iron Man may be keeping a few cards close to his chest when it comes to the upcoming Disney+ series:

For the record… I am SO damn good at keeping secrets. 😉 https://t.co/GIeOU83a0Z — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) August 23, 2019

Dan Slott’s run on the She-Hulk comic began in 2004, setting up a story for Jennifer Walters wherein she was hired by a law firm to become an attorney that tended to specialize in matters that either focused specifically on superheroes and/or matters of the supernatural and macabre. Just a few of the cases involved Spider-Man attempting to sue the Daily Bugle for defamation, an army general attempting to solve his own murder, and alternate reality versions of heroes invading the Marvel world of 616. Slott’s run is jam packed with insane, albeit amazingly fun, stories that would translate well to the small screen.

