She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.

Who is Man-Bull?

Created by Gerry Conway and Gary Friedrich in 1971's Daredevil #78, William Taurens accidentally became a man-bull hybrid after being exposed to an experimental serum, and went toe-to-toe with Daredevil several times over the years. Man-Bull went on to team up with Hercules in Fear Itself, and later escaped from prison following the events of Avengers vs. X-Men. In the most recent Scarlet Witch miniseries, he magically brainwashed into believing he was a minotaur, and Wanda Maximoff had to utilize magic to stop his rampage. He most recently was a player in Amazing Spider-Man's "Hunted" storyline, and became a patient of the Ravencroft Institute.

Who is El Aguila?

Created by Dave Cockrum and Mary Jo Duffy in 1979's Power Man and Iron Fist #58, Alejandro Montoya / El Aguila was meant to be a sendup to the literary hero Zorro — but with the added mutant ability to generate electricity from his body. Originally branding himself as a swashbuckling hero of the people, he actually teamed up with Power Man and Iron Fist on several occasions. Over the years, he's also fought Hawkeye, been considered for the Initiative, and served on the Penance Corps alongside Black Tiger, Crime-Buster, Justin Alphonse Gamble, and Thunderbolt.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+.

