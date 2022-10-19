She-Hulk EP Teases What's Next For Jen Walters in the MCU (Exclusive)

Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is now right at home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of her nine-episode Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The half-hour legal comedy was jam-packed with twists and delightful moments, as Jen came to terms with her new life as a gamma-powered superhero. While She-Hulk has yet to be renewed for a second season, and Maslany is not yet confirmed to reprise her role in another MCU installment, fans are definitely excited to see what the future holds for her. While speaking to ComicBook.com after She-Hulk's finale, head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao teased what she's most excited to see for Jen in future installments of the franchise.

"I saw the entire first season as her origin story," Gao revealed in our interview, which you can check out above. "The pilot was her physical origin story, but the entirety of the season is her emotionally and mentally, becoming She-Hulk and getting right with that, and really accepting what that means and how that fits into life as Jen Walters. So moving forward, now that she's come into own, like, I want to see what that means now. After going through those initial growing pains, now she fully has become She-Hulk, and with that comes the confidence and the experience, and maybe a little bit more hubris. That really opens up a very different version of She-Hulk."

Will She-Hulk get a second season?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has not yet been renewed for a second season, and the show's finale even poked fun at the idea of whether or not Jen will be "on the big screen." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has indicated that She-Hulk will eventually end up in the movies, and on top of all of the relationships with other superheroes that that could entail, Gao is excited to possibly see the dynamics between Jen and her friends and coworkers further explored.

"Jen and Nikki's relationship is the greatest," Gao explained. "I mean, what a wonderful friendship. I just love these two women who are ride or die for each other. I love that. I mean, I love all of their relationships. I love Jen, Nikki, and Pug as like the Little Rascals who are also lawyers and a paralegal. I love Mallory's relationship with Nikki, but also this kind of tense, sometimes antagonistic, sometimes more warm relationship she has with Jen. I love this whole group of characters. I also love Jon Bass as Todd. I'm sad to see Todd be taken care of, because I love Jon Bass so much and he's so funny as Todd."

