How She-Hulk's The Incredible Hulk TV Homage Came to Be (Exclusive)

Across its first season, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law delivered a lot of elements that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans didn't know they needed. The series, which followed Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) on her unconventional journey to become a superhero, was jam-packed with references from across Marvel canon — both in the comics and beyond. This included the opening sequence of last week's finale, which perfectly homaged the opening credits to the 1970s The Incredible Hulk television show. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com following She-Hulk's finale, head writer Jessica Gao explained how that epic opening sequence came to be.

"One day, out of the clear blue — this was post-lockdown, so everyone's just working from home — my fiance, Truck Torrence, just walks into the room that I'm in working. And just announces, 'I think you should do an opening that's like an homage to the 1970s Incredible Hulk. That is all." And then he just walked out of the room. And I thought, 'That's a great idea,' and then it just snowballed from there."

"And I am so tickled that we actually got to do it," Gao continued. "It looks fantastic. Our second unit director, who is also our stunt coordinator, Monique Ganderton, directed that. And you could tell that Tatiana and Mark had so much fun in those '70s clothes. In the scripts I wrote 'Ruffalo is in a Bill Bixby wig.' But what was great is Mark naturally has this beautiful curly hair, so we didn't need to put a wig on him. Like his hair naturally could support that wonderful '70s volume."

Will She-Hulk get a second season?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has not been confirmed to be renewed for a second season at Disney+. That isn't exactly abnormal in the landscape of MCU Disney+ shows, as nearly all of them have been self-contained stories that later feed into movies or other properties, outside of Loki. But as Maslany told us, the events of the finale — including Jen's run-in with "K.E.V.I.N." — definitely set Jen in a new status quo, one that ended up being as relatable as it was absurd.

"It's definitely been a journey for her," Maslany explained elsewhere in the interview. "And as much as she seems to be confident and seems to have it all figured out, there's definitely — and I think we get it in that one episode, the therapy circle scene, where we get like the core of what it is to feel like you aren't enough, and like maybe people don't like you for who you are. I think Jen also questions whether she likes herself for just who she is, which makes She-Hulk feel like a cheat. And I just love that idea. I think it's very relatable."

