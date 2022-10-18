Tatiana Maslany Doesn't Know What to Expect for She-Hulk's MCU Future (Exclusive)

Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is now squarely at home within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after getting introduced into live-action in her recent Disney+ solo series. The nine-episode first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was definitely a hit with Marvel fans, many of whom are eager to see Jen return to the larger MCU sooner than later. At the moment, it's unclear what that return will look like, as She-Hulk has yet to be renewed for a second season, and Maslany is not officially confirmed to be reprising her role in another Marvel movie or show. While speaking to ComicBook.com following She-Hulk's finale, Maslany hinted that that ambiguity is part of the fun of playing the character, as she is unafraid to head into unexpected directions.

"I mean, it's really the thing that drew me in the first place, which was — I did not expect this," Maslany explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I didn't expect this character. I didn't expect where she goes. I didn't expect these little weird moments that she gets to... So for me, it's really about being like surprised, you know? 'Cause she's so irreverent. So if I'm expecting or if I want a certain thing, likely the best option is to do the exact opposite."

Will She-Hulk get a second season?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has not been confirmed to be renewed for a second season at Disney+. That isn't exactly abnormal in the landscape of MCU Disney+ shows, as nearly all of them have been self-contained stories that later feed into movies or other properties, outside of Loki. But as Maslany told us, the events of the finale — including Jen's run-in with "K.E.V.I.N." — definitely set Jen in a new status quo, one that ended up being as relatable as it was absurd.

"It's definitely been a journey for her," Maslany explained elsewhere in the interview. "And as much as she seems to be confident and seems to have it all figured out, there's definitely — and I think we get it in that one episode, the therapy circle scene, where we get like the core of what it is to feel like you aren't enough, and like maybe people don't like you for who you are. I think Jen also questions whether she likes herself for just who she is, which makes She-Hulk feel like a cheat. And I just love that idea. I think it's very relatable."

