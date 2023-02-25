Sherlock Star Admits Nepotism Got Them Their Role

Across its run from 2010 through 2017, BBC's Sherlock became somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. The limited series, which provided a modern twist on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, was dotted with some Internet-breaking elements. While it has been several years since the series came to a close, one of its cast members has a unique outlook on the ordeal. During a recent appearance on the Full Disclosure podcast, Amanda Abbington argued that she landed her Sherlock role as Mary Watson because she had been dating one of the series' stars, John Watson actor Martin Freeman. The pair divorced in 2016.

"Because I was with Martin at the time, there was a lot of [accusations of] nepotism being banded about," Abbington explained. "It's true, it was that. Both Mark [Gatiss] and Steven [Moffat, the show's writers] said they were trying to figure out who the best person would be to play Mary and they thought it would be the person who was going out with him. It made sense. And we'd worked together on many things."

Could Sherlock return for Season 5?

In the years since Sherlock wrapped, there has still been the question of whether or not it could potentially return for a fifth season. As series creator Steven Moffat hinted last year, that is all dependent on the schedules of Freeman and the series' other star, Benedict Cumberbatch.

"I'd do Sherlock again tomorrow, why ask me?" Moffat explained to the Radio Times in the spring of 2022. "Mark would do it tomorrow, Sue [Vertue, producer] would do it tomorrow – we'd all just do it again." He added, "It's down to Benedict and Martin [Freeman] ... They were very loyal to that show over a very long while when it was out, when it definitely became their lowest paying job."

"And I don't think that's necessarily what they want to do now – fair enough, absolutely fair enough. But if anyone thinks I'm the one getting in the way, I will confidently tell you I would start writing it tomorrow, if everybody else did too," he added.

