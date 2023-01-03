Sherlock Creator Will Start Writing Season 5 "Tomorrow" If Stars Return

Sherlock's creator says that he would start writing Season 5 tomorrow if both of his stars returned. Steven Moffat spoke to Deadline about the status of the BBC favorite this week. During his comments, he basically congratulated Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman on their success. But, it would be very hard to begin work on Season 5 of Sherlock without the duo in tow. "They're on to bigger and better things but, Martin and Benedict, 'please come back?'," Moffat laughed. It feels like ages since the two actors have been on-screen in the iconic roles. 2017 seems like an eternity ago now, and the idea of IP reboots and continuations are roaring again. So, never say never in that regard.

Two years ago, Cumberbatch spoke to Esquire about the possibility of picking up where they left off. It seems like he's not totally against it. "Oh look, I still say never say never. You know, I really like that character… it's just, the circumstances need to be right and I think maybe it's too soon now to see it have another life," the star said. "I think, wonderful as it is, it's had its moment for now. But that's not to say it wouldn't have another iteration in the future."

Will There Ever Be Sherlock Season 5?

As the BBC favorite has become a nostalgic entity for a lot of elder millennial. In the biggest days of Tumblr, people could not post enough about Doctor Who, Supernatural, and Sherlock. Now that the other two projects have revivals, could the same be in store for Cumberbatch and company. With Luther getting a movie, it's not inconceivable to think that something similar could be on the table for the mystery series as well Moffat previously talked to The Independent about writing the treatment for Seasons 4 and 5 together. So, if the opportunity came about, there's a bit of script to play with from the word go.

"Rather excitingly, Mark (Gatiss) and I, for no particular reason, just started plotting out what we could do in the future," Moffat explained to the outlet when asked about the future of the BBC favorite. "We plotted out the whole of series four and five. The ideas we had that day, I thought were the best we've ever had. So we have got plans – but our plans don't tend to be 'Let's blow up the world or cast the most famous person in the world', they tend to be 'What exciting twists and turns can we add to this?' and I think we've got some crackers!"

