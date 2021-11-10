Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks Out on Possible Sherlock Return

While he might be best known for playing Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Benedict Cumberbatch became a bit of a household name thanks to his role in Sherlock. The BBC series saw Cumberbatch portraying the iconic titular detective for four seasons, before the show culminated on an unexpected note. In the years that have followed, fans have wondered if another season of the series could be potentially be in the cards, and some of the cast and crew have even entertained that possibility as well. As Cumberbatch revealed in a recent interview with Esquire UK, he isn’t completely ruling out a return to Sherlock, but he can’t guarantee a percentage of how likely it would be.

“It wouldn’t be fair on anyone else involved – I’m not going to be drawn into that,” Cumberbatch said of assigning a percentage to the return. “No, no, no.”

“Oh look, I still say never say never,” Cumberbatch added. “You know, I really like that character… it’s just, the circumstances need to be right and I think maybe it’s too soon now to see it have another life. I think, wonderful as it is, it’s had its moment for now. But that’s not to say it wouldn’t have another iteration in the future.”

This echoes comments that Cumberbatch made earlier this year, indicating that he and his costars are pretty busy at the moment, but they aren’t ruling out the possibility of it happening.

“I’m the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously,” Cumberbatch told Collider at the time. “But I don’t know. And I’m the worst person to ask because my slate’s pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script’s right. And I say ‘the script,’ maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now.”

“Rather excitingly, Mark (Gatiss) and I, for no particular reason, just started plotting out what we could do in the future,” creator Steven Moffat previously said (H/T The Independent). “We plotted out the whole of series four and five. The ideas we had that day, I thought were the best we’ve ever had. So we have got plans – but our plans don’t tend to be ‘Let’s blow up the world or cast the most famous person in the world’, they tend to be ‘What exciting twists and turns can we add to this?’ and I think we’ve got some crackers!”

