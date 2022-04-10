Sherlock Creators Comment on Possibility of Fifth Season

It’s been five years since Sherlock‘s fourth season came to an end on BBC, and fans have wondered if Benedict Cumberbatch will ever step into the role of “high functioning sociopathic detective” again. Last year, Cumberbatch said “never say never” when it comes to a Sherlock return, but the actor didn’t seem too hopeful about playing the iconic character again. This week, the show’s creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss spoke with Radio Times and were asked about a potential fifth season. While a return to 221B Baker Street still doesn’t seem to be on the horizon, the creators would be happy to return.

“I’d do Sherlock again tomorrow, why ask me?” Moffat quipped. “Mark would do it tomorrow, Sue [Vertue, producer] would do it tomorrow – we’d all just do it again.” He added, “It’s down to Benedict and Martin [Freeman] … They were very loyal to that show over a very long while when it was out, when it definitely became their lowest paying job.”

“And I don’t think that’s necessarily what they want to do now – fair enough, absolutely fair enough. But if anyone thinks I’m the one getting in the way, I will confidently tell you I would start writing it tomorrow, if everybody else did too,” he added.

Moffat also brought up the passing of Una Stubbs (Mrs. Hudson) and how it would be hard to make more Sherlock without her. “Maybe if we reassembled that set and she didn’t magically appear, we might all be too sad to make a show,” he said.

“So those are the facts. We would do it, I’d do it, Mark would do it, Sue would do it. We might be too sad to get through it. And we’d need our leading men and, quite understandably, they may well feel they’ve done their time,” he concluded.

Of course, if it all hinges on Cumberbatch and Freeman, the two stars are currently quite busy with Marvel. Cumberbatch is playing the titular role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is hitting theatres next month. Freeman will be seen next in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, reprising his role as Everett Ross.

While Cumberbatch and Freeman may be done with the world of Sherlock, another star is leaving Marvel behind to return to Sherlock. Robert Downey Jr., Marvel’s Iron Man, played Sherlock in 2009 and 2011, and it’s been long-rumored that he would return to the role. Now that his Marvel character has died, it’s finally time for a Sherlock resurgence. In fact, it was just announced that Downey Jr. is collaborating with HBO Max for two streaming series set in the Sherlock Holmes universe.

