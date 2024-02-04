Hannibal Revival Will Happen "Eventually" According to Mads Mikkelsen

Even before Hannibal concluded with its season three/series finale, talk of the show returning had already picked up steam. Though Hannibal had an ending that tied everything together, the clamoring for more has continued and only gotten louder in the years since the show ended. Series creator Bryan Fuller and the stars of Hannibal have fanned the flames as well, noting that they're eager to come back but it all depends on cost and where the series will end up. Speaking in a new interview, Hannibal himself Mads Mikkelsen has once again noted that he believes a season four of the show will get made at some point, though he seems to indicate the clock is ticking.

"It's no secret that all of us who were part of the cast and Bryan, we all want to go back," Mikkelsen told Business Insider. "It's got to happen eventually sooner than later because we're not getting any younger, right? But the story itself can jump, it can have that gap, which is fine. So it's all about finding a home for it, but that's nothing concrete out there now. Why that's the case? I don't know. We love the show and there seem to be a lot of other people liking it as well."

When asked what he believed Hannibal and Will Graham would be up to now, this many years after the series finale, Mads Mikkelsen had a reply that indicated he knows good and well what they're doing. "He's got a few ideas, Bryan. So I can't really reveal any, in case we do start, but I'm sure they made it somehow."

How many seasons of Hannibal are there?

There are three totals seasons of the NBC series Hannibal. Notably the series tells the story of what happened before the events of Red Dragon, the first novel to feature the character of Hannibal Lecter. How Hannibal was caught and his previous relationship with Will Graham had never been explored prior to the series. A big portion of the series at that point is the hunt for The Chesapeake Ripper, the serial killer name given to Hannibal Lecter, with the series revealing that he was able to evade capture due to his interactions with police.

It's worth noting that even though there are three seasons of Hannibal, the third and final season squeezes in storylines that had been planned for both a planned season 3 and season 4. When it became clear that the show would not be on the air much longer, the creatives decided to accommodate their larger plans into the episodes that had been ordered, giving us a season 3 that featured elements from three of the four Hannibal novels, Red Dragon (1981), Hannibal (1999), and Hannibal Rising (2006).