Everything We Know About Dexter: Resurrection: Release Date, Cast, and More

Dexter: Resurrection is one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2025. Dexter was part of the era that ushered in the anti-hero/morally dubious protagonist craze on TV back in the mid-2000s, making it one of the more unique shows on at that time. The series absolutely dominated as a ratings juggernaut and was showered in various awards during its initial eight season run. While the later seasons weren’t as well received, Dexter still maintained its popularity up to its finale. Almost a decade later, Dexter Morgan returned in Dexter: New Blood, a limited series that definitively put the character to bed… until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dexter: Resurrection is a brand new sequel series coming to Showtime and Paramount+ later this year. It takes place immediately after the events of Dexter: New Blood and keeps everything canon. It wasn’t all a dream, there’s no timeline tomfoolery, everything that has happened so far remains in place. Not a lot is known about the plot, but there is enough out there that this article will be able to fill you in on what you need to know before the show makes its debut in 2025.

dexter: new blood

As of right now, there’s no confirmed premiere date for Dexter: Resurrection. However, showrunner Clyde Phillips did confirm that the show is currently targeting a June release. Showtime only has Dexter: Resurrection listed for a summer release, so there is a chance it could slip to a different month, but June seems like a pretty safe bet at the moment.

Dexter: Resurrection will release on Paramount+ and air on Showtime and if it’s anything like Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: New Blood, episodes will release on Paramount+ on Fridays and air live on Sunday nights on Showtime. With that said, if the show does premiere on a Friday and hits its June release window, it will release on one of the four following dates: June 6th, June 13th, June 20th, or June 27th.

What Is Dexter: Resurrection About?

dexter: new blood

Dexter: Resurrection is a sequel series to both Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. Although Dexter Morgan was shot and assumed dead at the end of the latter show, the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin confirms he survived. Thanks to the help of doctors, Dexter is rushed to the emergency room where they are able to keep him alive. Showrunner Clyde Phillips previously confirmed that the cold weather and snow slowed Dexter’s blood loss, ensuring his survival. So, with Dexter alive and mostly well, what now?

Dexter: Resurrection set photos indicate that the series will take place in New York City and possibly see Dexter trying to reconnect with his son, Harrison, who is working at a hotel. Given Dexter was previously in custody and had to kill a cop to escape, it seems likely he’d be in a fair bit of trouble. Some set photos show him driving different vehicles, including a truck covered in stickers that look like they belong to a conspiracy theorist. It’s possible Dexter has to keep stealing vehicles in order to evade police; however, he’s also been seen without any kind of disguise in Central Park, which suggests he may not be concerned about being seen.

The whole thing is a bit puzzling at the moment. Regardless, it does seem like Dexter will be confronted by his old friend Angel Batista at some point. A confrontation between the two was set up in Dexter: New Blood, but didn’t happen. Batista’s actor David Zayas is confirmed to be in the series and has been spotted on set, so it’s likely the two will finally come face to face.

Of course, there will also be a big bad in the form of Leon Prater, a billionaire with a dark side played by Peter Dinklage. As for what his beef with Dexter is remains unknown, but it’s possible he owns the hotel that Harrison works for and they cross paths that way.

While the bulk of Dexter: Resurrection will be set in New York City, the show has also had casting calls for Latino/Latina actors to appear in a Miami-themed setting. So, it’s possible there will be flashbacks or select scenes in Miami as well, the city where the original series took place.

Dexter: Resurrection Cast: Who’s In It and Who’s Not?

dexter: new blood

Dexter: Resurrection appears to have the most star-studded cast in the history of the show. Not only will a bunch of familiar faces from previous seasons be appearing, but there’s a bunch of huge new stars in the show as well. We’ve comprised a list of who is confirmed for the show along with others who might be in the show below.

Confirmed Stars for Dexter: Resurrection:

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater

Uma Thurman as Charley

James Remar as Harry Morgan

David Zayas as Angel Batista

Krysten Ritter as Mia

Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell

Eric Stonestreet as Al

Ntare Guma Mbaho as Blessing Kamara

Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva

Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace

Emilia Suarez as Elsa Rivera

Who Might Be in Dexter: Resurrection:

Jennifer Carpenter as Deb Morgan – Although Carpenter said she won’t be in Dexter: Resurrection, that might not be true. Her appearance in New Blood was meant to be a secret until it was leaked and reporter Jeff Sneider claims he heard that she will be in the upcoming show. If she is in it, it’s possible her role will be smaller than her one in New Blood, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn – Quinn is a fan favorite character and was partnered with Batista in the original show. It only makes sense for him to appear in this show as well. He has been cagey about confirming or denying an appearance in Dexter: Resurrection up until now, but one can hope he pops up.

How Many Seasons and Episodes is Dexter: Resurrection?

dexter: new blood

Dexter: Resurrection will reportedly run for multiple seasons. Reputable sources have claimed the show will not be a one and done like Dexter: New Blood and both Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips have suggested the show was developed with the potential for more than one season. This means Dexter will likely survive the first season and potentially evade capture from law enforcement as well. A second season hasn’t been officially confirmed, but all signs suggest that it will continue. Dexter remains Showtime’s money maker, after all.

The first season of Dexter: Resurrection will be ten episodes, which is on par with New Blood and Original Sin. The original series had 12 episodes each season, so this is slightly less than what fans of the OG series are accustomed to. Dexter and Dexter: New Blood director Marcos Siega will direct six of the ten episodes while Original Sin director Monica Raymund will helm four of them.

Dexter: Resurrection Trailer

Play video

Finally, fans are eager to get their first official look at Dexter: Resurrection. There is a brief teaser trailer with some voice over from Michael C. Hall, but it’s very vague and contains no actual footage from the show itself, since it was released before filming even began. As for when that might change, it’s possible a trailer will release late March or sometime in April. Dexter: Original Sin‘s first teaser trailer was released in September, about 3 months before the show made its debut.

The show is reportedly filming its fourth episode right now, which means they are nearly halfway done with shooting. It seems like there’s probably enough footage to make a short little teaser trailer at this point, but we’ll just have to see what happens.