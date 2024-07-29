Silo Season 2 Gets Release Date, Adds Steve Zahn to Cast

During Silo‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Apple TV+ confirmed that Season 2 of the series would be premiering on the streamer in November. Additionally, the streamer confirmed that Steve Zahn had joined the cast of Silo, introducing an all-new dynamic to the sci-fi storyline. While the series’ panel at SDCC offered new glimpses at the upcoming season, fans who weren’t in attendance will have to wait a bit longer before getting to see an official trailer for the new batch of episodes. Stay tuned for updates on Silo Season 2 before it premieres on Apple TV+ on November 15th.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Season 2 of the series will also star Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

The series is based on Hugh Howey’s Wool trilogy of novels, and while some audiences might be aware of what’s on the horizon for these characters, producer Graham Yost made some unexpected teases of what’s in store for the new season.

“There’s the beginnings of a call for rebellion, because Juliette went over the hill, so maybe it’s safe outside,” Yost revealed to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “And yet what we saw over in the other silo is what can happen if the rebellion goes wrong and all the people died, so that’s the basic tension of the season.”

He continued, “One is with Juliette in this other silo, and one is back in her home silo … Juliette knows [what] could happen to her silo, and is there any way she could get back to them to help them to stop that from happening? Stuff’s starting to get really, really scary.”

