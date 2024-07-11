Apple TV+ Bringing Silo Season 2 to San Diego Comic-Con

The first season of Apple TV+’s Silo became a major hit with critics, and in the year since that series premiered, even more fans have discovered it, making its upcoming Season 2 one of the more anticipated sci-fi events on the horizon. Fans headed to San Diego Comic-Con later this month are in luck, as Apple TV+ confirmed that they’ll be bringing the series to the event, along with its cast and crew. While the streamer didn’t fully outline what fans could expect from the panel, we won’t be surprised if we get to see an official trailer for the new season, or possibly more clips from Season 2. The Silo panel will be held on Saturday, July 27th.

Per press release, “Apple TV+ today announced that Silo, its globally acclaimed and hit world-building drama based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, will make its San Diego Comic-Con debut on Saturday July 27th for a panel and conversation around what fans can look forward to in the highly anticipated second season of Silo featuring star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, star Common, creator and showrunner Graham Yost and executive producer Hugh Howey, plus surprise special guests. The panel will be moderated by Adam Savage (Editor-in-Chief, Tested.com).”

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

While the series was renewed for a Season 2 before Season had finished airing, star Ferguson shared the promising update earlier this year that she’s hoping to move forward on not just Season 3, but also a Season 4.

“I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is,” Ferguson revealed to Collider this past April. “So, that’s the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don’t think it’s a secret. The books are the books. It’s three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. So, I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we’re absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we’ve done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we’re now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end.”

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Silo. The Silo panel will be held at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27th.

