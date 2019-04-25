Simon Pegg Calls She-Hulk Finale "F-ing Brilliant," Says It's Best Thing Since Avengers: Endgame

It's been a week since the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Disney+ exclusive series has definitely given viewers a lot to think about. The series took the expectations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and (sometimes literally) smashed them, earning high praise from fans and critics alike. As a recent social media post reveals, actor Simon Pegg is among the latest to deliver praise. Pegg, whose filmography includes Edgar Wright's "Cornetto Trilogy" and Star Trek, posting a video where he speaks very kindly of the series, and of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany.

"She-Hulk is the best thing Marvel has done since Endgame," Pegg said in the video. "Tatiana Maslany is the bomb and I'd like to marry her in an alternate dimension."

Simon Pegg: “She-Hulk is the best thing Marvel has done since Endgame. Tatiana Maslany is the bomb and I’d like to marry her in an alternate dimension.” pic.twitter.com/PFu6i3Nfki — Source 🧪 (@SheHulkSource) October 17, 2022

Will there be a second season of She-Hulk?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has not yet been renewed for a second season, and the show's finale even poked fun at the idea of whether or not Jen will be "on the big screen." As Maslany put it, she's definitely learned to expect the unexpected with regards to what Jen's onscreen future holds.

"It's definitely been a journey for her," Maslany explained in a recent exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. "And as much as she seems to be confident and seems to have it all figured out, there's definitely — and I think we get it in that one episode, the therapy circle scene, where we get like the core of what it is to feel like you aren't enough, and like maybe people don't like you for who you are. I think Jen also questions whether she likes herself for just who she is, which makes She-Hulk feel like a cheat. And I just love that idea. I think it's very relatable."

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

