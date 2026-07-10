Six Years Ago, Regular Show’s Creator Released a Doomed HBO Max Series

Animator J.G. Quintel has been busy this year, with Mordecai and Rigby returning to Cartoon Network via Regular Show: The Lost Tapes. While Quintel has found serious success with these animated park employees, Regular Show isn’t the only series that J.G. has brought to life. Six years ago, a three-season-long series arrived on HBO Max, introducing us to a far more mature take from the Cartoon Network creator. Following the major anniversary, now feels like the best time to both revisit this series while also exploring the controversy of the ultimate fate of Close Enough.

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For those who might not know, Close Enough premiered on July 9th, 2020, introducing us to a family of three who are attempting to make ends meet while dealing with mundane and extraordinary threats alike. Josh and Emily are your typical suburban parents attempting to raise their five-year-old daughter Candice. Much like Regular Show, many of the episodes will start with a problem that viewers might have encountered in their lives, only to escalate to the point of sheer lunacy. Alongside this three-member family, Close Enough also focused on the protagonists’ neighbors, Alex and Bridgette. While the pair was once married, they started the series by being separated, though they still shared the same abode. Running for three seasons of twenty-four episodes in total, Close Enough ran into a serious controversy that continues to this day.

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Close Enough Cannot Be Found

Warner Bros

Close Enough, as of the writing of this article, cannot be streamed on any streaming platform. Following its departure from HBO Max, with the streaming service axing other original series like Infinity Train, Quintel’s animated series can’t be found on any subscription-based platform and/or video-on-demand storefront. Considering that the series ran for three seasons with twenty-four episodes in total, losing the Max original is still a sore spot for many fans, especially with J.G. returning to work at Warner Bros for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes.

Luckily, Quintel didn’t waste much time in returning to the small screen, with the aforementioned Regular Show: The Lost Tapes becoming a big hit for Warner Bros. Taking place throughout different time periods of the original Cartoon Network series, Mordecai and Rigby’s comeback seems like it fits right in with the beloved animated series. On top of this popular spin-off, J.G. is also working on a new series for Adult Swim, SuperMutant Magic Academy, which will release in 2027. With Quintel still a major fixture at Warner Bros, fingers crossed that we might see Close Enough return in some form or fashion, as it’s a series that definitely deserves to at least be viewable.

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