Regular Show Star Blasts Former Disney Role in New Interview

Cartoon Network has been seeing major success with some of its recent revivals, with the likes of Adventure Time: Side Quests and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. Bringing back the original creative teams to weave new stories in these familiar universes, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes has been a hit since bringing back Mordecai, Rigby, and the other Cartoon Network favorites. In a recent interview with one of the returning stars of the revival, the chat revealed that the voice actor used his time in the series to vent his frustrations while previously being a part of the Disney universe.

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Sam Marin might currently play the part of Benson in Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, but he wasn’t always the head of the park that employed Rigby and Mordecai. Before adding his vocal talent to Cartoon Network’s beloved franchise, Marin was an animator who worked on Disney films including Bolt, The Princess And The Frog, and Tangled. In a recent interview with the podcast, Mad Props, Marin revealed that playing the part of Benson helped him vent his frustrations with working on CG animation as a part of the House of Mouse, “I was struggling with computer animation. It was not what I wanted to do. That’s what I was mostly doing there… It was nice to be able to like go yell as Benson.” You can check out the entirety of the interview below.

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Benson’s New Role

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Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is far more than simply a spin-off, as the new animated series is exploring some wild territory. So far, the episodes that have been released for the Cartoon Network series have jumped across the timeline of the original show, taking place in the past, present, and future. As viewers have witnessed, The Lost Tapes began by showing us Pops in the afterlife, while venturing into the early days of Mordecai and Rigby at the park, and then diving feet first into whatever time works best for the individual stories. What the side series has also done is reveal new details on Benson and other characters’ origin stories.

In a surprising twist, Benson was kicked out of the “hair metal band” known as “Hair to the Throne” thanks in part to his rigorous schedule that he implemented for his fellow band members. Finding himself abandoned in the park, he decides to apply for the position he has held throughout the franchise, running the serene environment that is usually anything but serene. Along with nearly all of the original voice cast, Marin has once again returned to the role of Benson for the new spin-off, not missing a beat when it comes to deriding his employees and dealing with the fallout from their wacky schemes. Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is scheduled for several episodes in the future, and the first several are already available to stream on HBO Max.

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