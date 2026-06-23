Regular Show Creator’s Next Adult Swim Series Shares First Look

JG Quintel has been riding high since the return of Mordecai and Rigby via Regular Show: The Lost Tapes. Topping the charts on HBO Max since the spin-off landed on the streaming service, the latest series isn’t the only story that Quintel has cooking up. While JG does have a universe that isn’t set to continue in the now-canceled Close Enough, the animator is planning to bring a comic book series to life. Supermutant Magic Academy is a story that is far different from that of the fictional park that fans have come to love, and it’s set to take Adult Swim by storm.

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For those who might not be familiar with this wild upcoming animated adaptation, Supermutant Magic Academy is based on a comic book series that first hit the scene in 2015. Created by illustrator Jillian Tamaki, the series brings together mutants and witches alike to learn more about their supernatural world and themselves. This upcoming Adult Swim series will be the first time that Quintel adapts a pre-established universe, rather than creating his own, but his aesthetic works well for the source material, as you can see in the images below. Hilariously, the tagline for the original series pitch gives you all you need to know about the upcoming Adult Swim series, “No matter how magical you are, high school still sucks.”

A New Semester Begins at the Magic Academy

During the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where these new images debuted, the original graphic novel’s creator discussed how the animated series will be a different beast from her original graphic novel. When discussing the Adult Swim entry, Tamaki stated that “you have to be a little destructive to the source material.” In hyping up the future release, the creators also revealed several different influences that the Magic Academy will be pulling from. A “mood board” was displayed for those at Annecy, revealing that franchises like Ranma 1/2, MTV’s Daria, and My Neighbours The Yamadas will influence the series. A release date remains a mystery for the Adult Swim series, though the creators did confirm that the initial outing for Supermutant Magic Academy will be ten episodes.

If you want to know more about Supermutant Magic Academy, here’s the official description for the printed story that will return thanks to Cartoon Network, “SuperMutant Magic Academy, which she has been serializing online for the past four years, paints a teenage world filled with just as much ennui and uncertainty, but also with a sharp dose of humor and irreverence. Tamaki deftly plays superhero and high-school Hollywood tropes against what adolescence is really like: The SuperMutant Magic Academy is a prep school for mutants and witches, but their paranormal abilities take a backseat to everyday teen concerns. Science experiments go awry, bake sales are upstaged, and the new kid at school is a cat who will determine the course of human destiny.”

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Via Variety