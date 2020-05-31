Smallville's Kristin Kreuk Reveals If She Would Guest Star in the Arrowverse

✖

One of the elements of The CW's Arrowverse that fans have come to appreciate over the years is its guest appearances by actors who have previously played other DC Comics-inspired roles. Supergirl in particular has seen cameos by former Superman Dean Cain, former Supergirl Helen Slater, and even Smallville's Lois Lane, Erica Durance. Even the most recent Arrowverse crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," saw some exciting guest appearances, including Kevin Conroy's live-action debut as Bruce Wayne from Earth-99 and the long-anticipated appearance of Tom Welling reprising his role as Smallville's Clark Kent. Now it turns out that another Smallville alum may just be willing to appear in the Arrowverse if asked.

Kristin Kreuk, who played Lana Lang for seven seasons of Smallville's ten seasons, recently told TVLine that she's open to appearing in the Arrowverse, provided the situation was right.

"Yeah, totally, depending on what it was," Kreuk said. "It'd be so much fun."

Kreuk also said that while she no longer feels an "intense" tie to Smallville, she does think it's "neat" that the iconic Superman prequel series has been incorporated into The CW's slate of DC-inspired shows.

"It's so fun to have Smallville get incorporated into the current comic book shows," Kreuk said. "it feels like we're in a continuum, which is really neat."

Kreuk also expressed excitement for the upcoming Superman & Lois series which will see Lana Lang have a significant role in the series. In Superman & Lois, Emmanuelle Chriqui will play Lana Lang-Cushing, a loan officer at Smallville Bank. Married to Smallville police chief, Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez), Lana will re-establish her friendship with Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) during what is described as a difficult time in her life. That series is expected to debut on The CW in January 2021 and while Superman & Lois' Lana will be different from Smallville's, Kreuk is excited just the same.

"I imagine that Lana is a very different character in a different universe," she said. "I am excited to... hear about how the show portrays her. She's an interesting character in the canon, so having her be in a predominant role on this new show is awesome."

Superman & Lois is set to premiere in January 2021, airing Tuesday nights on The CW.

