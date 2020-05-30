Smallville Star Kristin Kreuk Speaks Out on Superman & Lois' New Lana Lang

✖

When The CW's upcoming Arrowverse series Superman & Lois debuts in January 2021 the drama will see Emmanuelle Chriqui take on the role of Lana Lang, starring in the series opposite Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. Now, Kristin Kreuk, who played Lana in the iconic, long-running WB/The CW series Smallville is weighing in on the casting, noting that she's not only excited to see how the new series portrays Lana, but that she's sure Chriqui will do well in the role.

"She's wonderful, and very nice," Kreuk told TVLine. "I'm sure she'll be fine."

In Superman & Lois, Chriqui's Lana Lang-Cushing is a loan officer at Smallville Bank who is married to Kyle Cushing (played by Erick Valdez), Smallville's fire chief. Chriqui's Lana is described as being stuck in her hometown after all of her friends moved to Metropolis and elsewhere and she and Clark (Hoechlin) will rekindle their friendship during a difficult period in Lana's life. Kreuk said that she's looking forward to seeing what Superman & Lois ultimately does with the character.

"I don't know a ton about the show, but it sounds like it's going to be a lot of fun," Kreuk said. "She's a great character, and with the freedom that's afforded creators right now in regard to comic book characters, I think they can adjust and adapt her into a more modern position in the world."

"I imagine that Lana is a very different character in a different universe," Kreuk added. "I am excited to... hear about how the show portrays her. She's an interesting character in the canon, so having her be in a predominant role on this new show is awesome."

Kreuk, who is currently appearing on The CW in the legal drama series Burden of Truth, notably played Lana Lang for seven of Smallville's ten seasons, though she appeared as a guest star for five episodes of season eight. While that's a lot of time spent being part of the DC universe, Kreuk said she'd be interested in making an appearance somewhere in the Arrowverse if asked -- and if the role was right.

"Yeah, totally, depending on what it was," Kreuk said when asked about appearing in the Arrowverse as some of her fellow Smallville alum has. "It'd be so much fun."

Superman & Lois is set to premiere in January 2021, airing Tuesday nights on The CW.

