Smiling Friends Confirms First Details for Final Adult Swim Episodes

Smiling Friends is officially coming to an end, and the first details have been revealed about its final two episodes coming to Adult Swim this Spring. Smiling Friends is one of the biggest recent successes with Adult Swim as the Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel created animated series has been a massive hit with fans thus far. But it was shockingly announced by the creator duo that the franchise would be coming to an end following its third season. While Smiling Friends Season 3 seemingly wrapped up its run last year, there’s still just a bit more to go.

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As part of the confirmation that Smiling Friends was ending with Season 3, it was also revealed that there are two final episodes making their premiere with Adult Swim this April. These final episodes were made during the production of the final season, but were not originally released. With Adult Swim adding the two episodes to their schedule for the coming month, first details about what to expect from the final episodes has been revealed as well.

When Do Smiling Friends’ Final Episodes Come Out?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Airing with Adult Swim on is titled “Friend Bot (Version 12589218731809213528796879521)” featuring a hilarious synopsis of, “[LOGLINE REDACTED FOR VIOLATING TERMS AND SERVICES].” The series finale will then follow, and it’s titled “Charlie’s Uncle Dies and Doesn’t Come Back” and teases the introduction of a character fans had been curious about with, “Pim and Charlie meet Charlie’s Uncle, who’s full of mysteries and tricks alike. And then Allan goes gaga.”

Smiling Friends coming to an end is a surprise to many fans considering that it had previously been renewed with Adult Swim for Seasons 4 and 5, but in a statement shared with fans Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel revealed that they are ending the series as is. These final two episodes were confirmed by the creators to be part of the ten episodes produced for Smiling Friends Season 3, and are described by Hadel as “stragglers.” Hadel explained that they episodes are not thematically related to one another, nor are they going to feel like a proper finale either.

Could Smiling Friends Ever Come Back?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

While Smiling Friends is going to end with these final two episodes, both Cusack and Hadel revealed that Adult Swim is leaving the door open for the two to potentially return for more of the series someday. That’s a sentiment also echoed by Adult Swim’s official statement on the finale too, “Everyone at Adult Swim is incredibly proud of what Michael and Zach built and grateful for the bold, boundary-pushing vision behind Smiling Friends,” the statement began.

“Adult Swim has always been a creator-driven network, and Smiling Friends simply wouldn’t exist without the singular vision and ambitious creativity of its co-creators,” Adult Swim’s statement continued. “Like fans, we are sad to see this series come to an end. However, we fully respect and support Michael and Zach’s decision to bring their vision to a close with the final two episodes premiering on April 12th, and we look forward to the possibility of collaborating with them on future projects.”

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