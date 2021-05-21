Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X Say Saturday Night Live Finale Is the Best This Season

The latest season finale for Saturday Night Live is nearly upon us, and Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X both say it might be the best episode of the year. Both The Queen's Gambit star and "Call Me By Your Name" singer are making their hosting debuts during the SNL finale this weekend. In a series of promo spots NBC released this week, the two joke about their episode being the best of the year.

In one of the spots, SNL cast member Chris Redd says the cast and crew of the show of "saved the best" for the last episode of Season 46. That's when Taylor-Joy adds she doesn't want to come across as rude. "Yeah, we want to be humble. The other shows were great too," the actor says in the promo.

Lil Nax X then cuts in by saying their episode "is the best one," before Taylor-Joy quickly agrees.

Taylor-Joy's Hollywood start has risen over the past four years after landing a lead role in M. Night Shyamalan's Glass. Fast forward a couple of years and The New Mutants alum found more mainstream success in Peaky Blinders and The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy won a Golden Globa and SAG-AFTRA award for her role in the latter.

Lil Nas X joins the sketch comedy show after debuting "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)," the controversial tune that debuted atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart earlier this spring. Though it's now down to ninth on the US-based chart, the song remains on top of Billboard's Global 200 list seven weeks after its debut. The song is the first single released from Montero, Lil Nas X's second studio album, which is due out this summer.

The single was also embroiled in controversy surrounding its release, largely due to the content of its accompanying music video, where the singer can be seen giving a lap dance to the devil. Lil Nas X and his team also released limited-edition customized Nike sneakers with a droplet of the singer's blood in each sole. Nike quickly sued the shoe customizer that altered the store-bought shoes.

"MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike," the suit reads.

It adds, "In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product."

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Cover photo by Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images