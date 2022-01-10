Aubrey Plaza to Star in The White Lotus Season 2

The cast of The White Lotus Season 2 is finally starting to come together, and it’s shaping up to be every bit as impressive as the ensemble of the first installment. The White Lotus was one of the biggest TV surprises of 2021, leading HBO to turn what was supposed to be a limited series into an anthology project, with a second season following a new group of characters at a different White Lotus hotel. The Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli was the first to join the new season, and now he’s being joined by fan-favorite actress and Parks and Recreation breakout Aubrey Plaza.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plaza will be a series regular in The White Lotus Season 2. The actress is set to play a character named Harper Spiller, who is on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plaza is best known for playing the dark and hilarious April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation, but that role has led to a fantastic career in the years since. She has starred in projects like Legion, Ingrid Goes West, Black Bear, and Happiest Season.

Imperioli and Plaza are the only two new cast members to be revealed for Season 2 far, but there are sure to be more announcements coming in the near future. It has been reported that Season 1 star Jennifer Coolidge will be returning to The White Lotus in some capacity.

Series creator Mike White wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season. David Bernard and Nick Hall joined White as executive producers, with Mark Kamine serving as co-executive producer and Timothy Stormer taking on the role of co-producer. White is set to write and direct every episode of Season 2.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

The first season of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The series also features Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage, Alec Merlino, Christie Volkmer, Jon Gries, and Molly Shannon.

Are you looking forward to the new season of The White Lotus? Let us know in the comments!