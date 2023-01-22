SNL: Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler Reprise Parks and Rec Characters

For a moment Saturday night, Pawnee took over the Big Apple. During the "Weekend Update" segment on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler appeared to reprise to roles they last played on NBC's Parks and Recreation. Plaza made her SNL hosting debut on the episode while Poehler became a mainstream name due to her involvement on the live sketch comedy from 2001 to 2008.

Prior to the segment, the two appeared on-screen together in Plaza's opening monologue as she gave viewers a tour of 30 Rock's Studio 8H. On top of that, President Joe Biden—a Parks and Rec co-star of the duo—pre-recorded a message for the Plaza's debut as well.

As Plaza explained during the opening sequence, she once served as a page at NBC after failing to land a spot on the cast of SNL. "I didn't make it to the big, Lorne [Michaels] audition, the famous final audition, but I did a preliminary first-round showcase at UCB," Plaza revealed earlier this month. "I did some characters. I remember one character I did was kind of like a Puerto Rican news reporter that was always trying to make all of the news stories like sexy, even if they were horrific news stories. I was just trying to like sex up the news or something."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the big Parks and Rec reunion.