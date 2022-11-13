Saturday Night Live: Sarah Sherman's Weekend Update Takeover is a Hit With Fans

Saturday Night Live featured player Sarah Sherman made an impact on fans during last night's Weekend Update segment. Toward the end of the sketch, co-host Colin Jost introduced Sherman, who complained that not enough of their jokes were about her. The remedy that situation, Sherman introduced her own "Sarah News" mini-segment, in which she told her set of jokes relating her life to current events. These jokes ranged from a tunnel opening at Niagara falls to Elon Musk's Twitter verification changes to John Fetterman being elected to the Senate in Pennsylvania. All the while, she peppered in jabs at Jost, who sat off to the side and reacted throughout. You can watch the bit below.

Fans online had a strong reaction to Sherman's "Sarah News" (while the studio audience booed some of Michael Che's jokes). You can see some of their online reactions below.

Dave Chapelle hosted last night's Saturday Night Live episode, with musical guest Black Star. Chappelle, whose career has become mired in controversy over his jokes about members of the LGBTQ+ community, took aim at rapper Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving over their recent antisemitic comments. He also brought back characters from Chappelle's Show for a sketch spoofing House of the Dragon.

Saturday Night Live returns on December 3rd. Keke Palmer will host, with musical guest SZA.