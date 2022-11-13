Saturday Night Live: Sarah Sherman's Weekend Update Takeover is a Hit With Fans
Saturday Night Live featured player Sarah Sherman made an impact on fans during last night's Weekend Update segment. Toward the end of the sketch, co-host Colin Jost introduced Sherman, who complained that not enough of their jokes were about her. The remedy that situation, Sherman introduced her own "Sarah News" mini-segment, in which she told her set of jokes relating her life to current events. These jokes ranged from a tunnel opening at Niagara falls to Elon Musk's Twitter verification changes to John Fetterman being elected to the Senate in Pennsylvania. All the while, she peppered in jabs at Jost, who sat off to the side and reacted throughout. You can watch the bit below.
Fans online had a strong reaction to Sherman's "Sarah News" (while the studio audience booed some of Michael Che's jokes). You can see some of their online reactions below.
Dave Chapelle hosted last night's Saturday Night Live episode, with musical guest Black Star. Chappelle, whose career has become mired in controversy over his jokes about members of the LGBTQ+ community, took aim at rapper Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving over their recent antisemitic comments. He also brought back characters from Chappelle's Show for a sketch spoofing House of the Dragon.
Saturday Night Live returns on December 3rd. Keke Palmer will host, with musical guest SZA.
Killing It
Sarah Sherman is killing it. Excelling by inserting herself directly into SNL, with no edits, and no holding back.— Zachary Mahabir (@zacharymahabir) November 13, 2022
Only a Feature?
Why is Sarah Sherman only a feature on SNL? She’s clearly the most talented member of the cast.— Aron (@aronsaidwhat) November 13, 2022
A Star Is Born
Sarah Sherman just became a star tonight! #SNL— Meh (@BRo_Amore) November 13, 2022
Permanent Addition
Now THAT was funny!! Sarah Sherman needs to join the weekend update news desk PERMANENTLY!!! 😆😅😊😝 #SNL— Michael O'Donnell (@Michaeloptv) November 13, 2022
OMG
“The turkey waddle between my legs” OMG Sarah Sherman! 🤣🤣🤣#SNL— Jeanne Huff (@goodnewsgirl) November 13, 2022
Electric
If Sarah Sherman doesn't take over Weekend Update, it'll be a damn crime. She's electric.— Liam McCallister (@liamflambe) November 13, 2022
More Please
Why isn't Sarah Sherman in every skit/Weekend Update anchor/head writer yet? Everything she does is hilarious. Does she need help with her gameshow skit pitches? #SNL— Brad Vidmar (@BradVidmar) November 13, 2022
Future Mega-Star
I've never been an SNL superfan but Sarah Sherman is going to be a mega-star. https://t.co/4Vy51wfiWk— Durango Canyon Matthews (@TheDCMatthews) November 13, 2022
The Joy
This is one of the pieces that epitomizes to me the joy of Sarah Sherman. The joy she radiates with ever since she first appeared, more then many performers in SNL’s history, since Will Forte to be exact. That & her creativity makes me so excited for the rest of her tenure. https://t.co/GLcy3ONpSK— Blood Meridian (@IMH_5) November 13, 2022
The Next Anchor?
So I guess SNL has started introducing Sarah to be the next Update anchor… 🥲#sarahsherman #colinjost pic.twitter.com/fMuiOzo8X0— Hazel (@hazel_jost) November 13, 2022