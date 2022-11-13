Saturday Night Live Crowd Boos Michael Che's Weekend Update, but Fans Love It
Another episode of Saturday Night Live has come and gone, giving fans another instance of "Weekend Update," the lone constant on the ever-changing sketch comedy. Already in hot water due to the controversial hiring of Dave Chappelle as host, a few of Michael Che's jokes drew audible groans and boos from the live audience at 30 Rock's Studio 8H. Even so, it looks like most SNL watchers online loved the bit, particularly the introduction of a new mini-segment from newcomer Sarah Sherman.
In an interview earlier this year, Che revealed he's considered leaving the show for at least the past five seasons. "My head has been at leaving for the past five seasons," the comedian said at the time. "I do think that I've been here longer than I'll be here. This show is built for younger voices and, at some point, there'll be something more exciting to watch at the halfway mark of the show than me and dumb Jost."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Perfection
weekend update will literally not get better than it did tonight.— trish (@heIIboybrock) November 13, 2022
Promotion
Ideally, Colin Jost and/or Michael Che would make the perfect replacements on The Daily Show.
. #SNL #thedailyshow #WeekendUpdate— Keith Dever (@keith_dever) November 13, 2022
Good and Funny
Weekend Update was good and funny. #SNL— joey padron (@joeypadron) November 13, 2022
Best Part
Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che is by far the best part of Saturday Night Live! pic.twitter.com/Ip5FbdU7QG— Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) November 13, 2022
Top 3
Jost and Che gotta be top 3 Weekend Update anchors #SNL— Marcel (@MarcelsNirvana) November 13, 2022
Best Ever
Colin Jost and Michael Che are the best Weekend Update duo of all time. They're good.— Pete Mitchell 🇺🇲 ☠️2-6 (@BlackTopGunMav) November 13, 2022
Hope They Stick Around
Weekend Update is just so far and away the best part of #SNL. The Sarah Sherman bit was great, and Marcello getting on the Update desk for the second time this season was deserving. Jost and Che are great, hope they stick around for more seasons.— Kurt Zottl (@kurtzottl) November 13, 2022