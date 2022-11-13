Saturday Night Live Crowd Boos Michael Che's Weekend Update, but Fans Love It

Another episode of Saturday Night Live has come and gone, giving fans another instance of "Weekend Update," the lone constant on the ever-changing sketch comedy. Already in hot water due to the controversial hiring of Dave Chappelle as host, a few of Michael Che's jokes drew audible groans and boos from the live audience at 30 Rock's Studio 8H. Even so, it looks like most SNL watchers online loved the bit, particularly the introduction of a new mini-segment from newcomer Sarah Sherman.

In an interview earlier this year, Che revealed he's considered leaving the show for at least the past five seasons. "My head has been at leaving for the past five seasons," the comedian said at the time. "I do think that I've been here longer than I'll be here. This show is built for younger voices and, at some point, there'll be something more exciting to watch at the halfway mark of the show than me and dumb Jost."

