Elon Musk Changes Twitter's Checkmark Rules Again

Elon Musk is once again altering the rules that go with Twitter's new verified checkmark system. In October, Elon Musk officially gained control of Twitter and began making moves in an effort to try and make the company more profitable and successful. This started by laying off half of the company (some of whom had to reportedly be asked to return shortly afterward) and a revision of Twitter's subscription service, Twitter Blue. Under Musk, Twitter Blue costs $8 and allows users to have a verified blue checkmark next to their name amongst other things. However, many have used this feature to impersonate big brands and public figures and say outlandish things, causing fear among advertisers. Although Musk has stated that users who impersonate others will be punished, he's taking it a step further.

Following two days of rampant chaos across Twitter, Elon Musk has tweeted that users must now very clearly display that their account is a parody if they choose to roleplay as a brand or public figure. This was sort of a stipulation before, though folks who noted that their account was a parody in their bio, banner, or elsewhere on their profile were swiftly banned. Now, users must display it in their display name like "Elon Musk (parody)". Of course, given people who were following the former version of the rules were banned, this may not be a fool proof protection. Musk also noted that it must actually be a parody and not tricking people.

To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

It remains to be seen just how effective this will all be. The rules will likely continue to change as new features get added, removed, and so on. It's a whirlwind, to say the least. Only time will tell what Twitter will look like in just a few months. Every new development shows that Musk is willing to change something on a dime, for better or worse. Either way, Twitter is at an interesting point in its life cycle.

