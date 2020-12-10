Snowpiercer Showrunner Teases Season 2's Family Reunion

✖

The debut season of TNT's Snowpiercer concluded with a number of compelling cliffhangers, leaving audiences to wonder what we could expect from the upcoming Season Two, with showrunner Graeme Manson recently hinting that we could expect to see an exciting family reunion. Potentially complicating matters is the fact that the second season saw the arrival of Sean Bean's villainous character, which hinted at the entire dystopic world being upended in the new season. The new season of Snowpiercer is set to debut on TNT on Monday, January 25, 2021, bringing with it a number of exciting reveals.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an easy ride for Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) with her daughter (Rowan Blanchard) where she ‘steps into a hug,'” Manson confirmed with TVLine. “For one, we’re still unclear as to the charisma and the capacity of Wilford (Bean). We have our ideas about him through Melanie and through his myth, but what kind of life has Alexandra been living over there [on Big Alice]? What she believes about her mother, I think, is one of the biggest questions to kick off the top of the season.”

This is only the latest tease Manson offered about Bean's character, having previously used choice words to set the stage for the nefarious figure.

"I can just say that Sean Bean’s Wilford is dastardly and fun and very well-dressed," Manson shared with Entertainment Weekly. "The thing that we don’t know at the beginning of the season is what Wilford has done to [Alexandra's] mind."

He added, "How has Wilford turned her against Melanie?"

One of the series' stars, Sheila Vand, confirmed that Season Two will surely be a wild ride.

"What I can say is that there's another society of people operating a lot differently than the train from Season One," Vand shared with ComicBook.com. "And what I think I can say is that it gets a lot weirder, that the people on the other train have not necessarily had the resources that we've had to survive, and so what they've gone through is a lot bleaker and it's led to some creepier and stranger things. And I'm into that because I like when the show leans more into the genre side of things. I think people can expect to see a bit more of that, a bit more of the sci-fi element of things, in Season Two."

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of Snowpiercer before it premieres on Monday, January 25, 2021.

