Snowpiercer Season 2 Reveals Best Look Yet at Sean Bean's New Villain

The Snowpiercer TV series made its debut earlier this year, taking the story of the beloved graphic novel and film into a surprising new direction. Season 2 of the TNT series is on the horizon, and fans are excited to see where the narrative goes next, especially now that a pretty formidable foe has entered the field. A teaser trailer released after the show's finale confirmed a long-standing rumor, with Sean Bean being confirmed to play the elusive Mr. Wilford. Now, Entertainment Weekly has provided the best look yet at Bean in the role, as part of a trio of photos that you can check out below.

(Photo: David Bukach / TNT)

(Photo: David Bukach / TNT)

(Photo: David Bukach / TNT)

Wilford's role in the series has subverted fans' expectations throughout the first season, as it was revealed early on that Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) had been impersonating Wilford in order to influence decisions on the train. As the season went along, it seemed as if Wilford had died shortly after Snowpiercer's departure seven years before, but we now know that he had survived aboard a second train called "Big Alice". Other inhabitants of that train also include Alexandra Cavill (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie's presumed-dead daughter, who addressed the passengers of Snowpiercer in the season's final scene.

"I can just say that Sean Bean’s Wilford is dastardly and fun and very well-dressed," showrunner Graeme Manson says in the report. "The thing that we don’t know at the beginning of the season is what Wilford has done to [Alexandra's] mind," says Manson. "How has Wilford turned her against Melanie?"

Snowpiercer also stars Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Iddo Goldberg, Susan Park, Mike O'Malley, Annalise Basso, Sheila Vand, Lena Hall, and Steven Ogg.

"We’re here right now, with the cast, finishing season 2," Manson said added. "We’ve got our quarantine cast and our COVID protocols here on set and we’re wrapping it up."

Are you excited to see Sean Bean play Mr. Wilford in Season 2 of Snowpiercer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!