Snowpiercer Season 3 Premiere Date Announced By TNT

One of the most thrilling shows on cable is finally ready to make its return. After two seasons of nonstop action, Snowpiercer is set for a comeback on TNT with its highly anticipated third season. The series had already been renewed through four seasons, but fans have long been wondering when the third installment of the post-apocalyptic train saga would return for its third outing. The answer to that question came on Wednesday when TNT announced that Snowpiercer Season 3 would be premiering on Monday, January 24, 2022.

The third season comes about a year after the second, picking up right where its predecessor left off. Season 3 begins with Layton commanding a “pirate train” in search of Melanie and a potential new place to call home.

Snowpiercer debuted as the #1 new cable entertainment program last May with 3.3 million viewers across both TNT and TBS. Those numbers were enough to make the series the top new cable program in all of 2020. Snowpiercer Season 1 reached 32 million viewers to-date across TNT’s linear and digital platforms ahead of its second season premiere.

The second season of Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson. Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi produced the original Snowpiercer film back in 2013, and they also serve as executive producers for the new series.

“It was an interesting fan base to come on board,” Hall told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think that a lot of people are looking for an escape from what’s going on right now, so sci-fi and kind of this post-apocalyptic fantasy world. It’s sci-fi, but it’s also great because the themes in it are very much what’s happening in the world, like current events, but it is wrapped in this kind of sci-fi feel. So you can see it happening in front of you, but it doesn’t hit as close to home as perhaps watching something that’s more based in reality and what’s going on right now. I loved the graphic novel so much, and I was really excited to work on this show in general.”

Are you looking forward to seeing what Snowpiercer has in store for Season 3? Let us know in the comments!