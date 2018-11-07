‘Sons of Anarchy’ Is Leaving Netflix

If Sons of Anarchy has been sitting in your Netflix queue, it looks like your time to watch the series might be running out.

What’s On Netflix recently discovered that the fan-favorite FX series will be leaving Netflix, as of December 1st, 2018.

Some fans might be surprised by this news, seeing as the series seemed to be one of the few titles to stay on Netflix, as Fox and FX have gradually began to pull their programming from the service. A large number of FX series can currently be found on the FX app, or on Hulu.

This also comes at a pretty interesting time for the Sons of Anarchy franchise, as spinoff series Mayans MC continues to air on FX. As fans have already seen several times over, the spinoff has tied back to its predecessor in some pretty surprising ways.

“The show takes place in real time, so it’s post-Jax Teller.” showrunner Kurt Sutter explained earlier this year. “Three years or so has passed. I’m really protective of that mythology and the way it ended and letting fans — whether they enjoyed it or not — to have that experience and their idea of how that club continued and how those relationships continued.”

“Sons was a big world and there was a lot of peripheral energy and players and members and other charters, so there will be those kind of intersections.” Sutter continued. “We’ll see those points of intersection happen throughout this season, and the series as well.”

Sons of Anarchy, which aired from 2008 to 2014, still maintains a pretty prominent following, and continues to impact its former stars.

“I’ve never had an experience of getting so close and so deeply meshed with a character before.” series star Charlie Hunnam told ComicBook.com last year. “I felt when i finished Sons that it was a real process to get back to center, and try to exorcise him out of my psyche for as much as possible. Because I’d been living with him for eight years you know, trying to bring him to life.”

“You know Kurt [Sutter]’s writing, he doesn’t shy away from high drama so we swing for the fences in almost every scene.” Hunnam continued. “So we’re filming four or five massive scenes every day on that show, and after eight years of that I felt like I graduated. But because my education came from that show, I’m sure I bring a lot of that into everything I do.”

Are you sad to see Sons of Anarchy leave Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.