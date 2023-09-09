The CW Boss Praises Sophie Turner's New Series

The CW president Brad Schwartz has high praise for Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner's upcoming new series, Joan. During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, Schwartz said that Turner is "phenomenal" in her role as real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington and that the show is so good it will be "awards bait". Schwartz also suggested that the series could debut on The CW sometime in 2024.

"That show's just about to finish wrapping, and that's going to be awards bait, that show. The dailies look amazing, Sophie Turner is phenomenal," Schwartz said (via TVLine). "I'm really, really excited about that one. And that one's just now coming to an end, that will be high-end, big-budget scripted series with a huge star that should hit Q1 or Q2 for us."

What is Joan About?

In Joan, Turner stars as Joan Hannington, the notorious real-life jewel thief. Set in 1980s London, the series sees Joan has a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter Kelly while also being trapped in a disastrous marriage to a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to adopt new identities and embark on a high-stakes journey to create a new life for herself and her daughter, adopting new identities and making new acquaintances along the way as a masterful jewel thief." In addition to Turner, the cast of Joan also includes Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Kirsty J. Curtis (the UK web comedy Match Not Found), Gershwyn Eustache Jr. (Britannia) and Laura Aikman (The Rising). Joan was written by Anna Symon and directed by BAFTA award-winner Richard Laxton.

The six-part series will air on ITV in the UK and on The CW in the U.S.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Recently Announced They Are Divorcing

Earlier this week, news broke that Jonas Brother singer Joe Jonas is divorcing Turner after four years of marriage. On Wednesday, Turner and Jonas released a joint statement.

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'" the statement reads.

Turner and Jonas married in May 2019. They have two daughters together, born in July 2020 and July 2022.

What Other Series Are Coming to The CW?

In addition to Joan, The Librarians spinoff, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, is set to come to The CW. Back in May, the network ordered the sequel to the 2014 series. The Librarians: The Next Chapter "centers on a Librarian' from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here," the official logline reads. "When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians."

Dean Devlin, who served as executive producer of the 2014 TV series that ran for four seasons on TNT, will executive produce and showrun the new series along with EPs Rachel Olschan-Wilson (The Outpost, The Ark) and Marc Roskin (The Librarians, Leverage). Devlin's Electric Entertainment will produce with The CW Network, behind Riverdale, Walker, Nancy Drew, and DC series The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Gotham Knights.

Are you looking forward to Joan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.