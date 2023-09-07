The CW Pulls Another Show From Its Schedule

The CW has pulled another series from its schedule partway through its season. On Wednesday, TVLine reported that The CW has removed the Australian import Bump from its Monday night lineup. The series is being replaced with repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway at 9:30 p.m. ET. The remaining episodes of the series, which was in its second season, will be available on both The CW app and CWTV.com. The series had just 5 more episodes of its second season left to air.

Bump stars Nathalie Morris as Olympia "Oly" Chalmers-Davis, an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she's going and, with her best friend Reema, has an ambitious 10-year plan that includes working for the U.N. and saving the world. But things go awry when an unplanned pregnancy changes everything and, blindsided and in shock Oly rejects the baby, with the rationale that if she doesn't acknowledge the baby, she doesn't have to acknowledge that her entire life has changed — or that the baby's father isn't her boyfriend. While Season 2 has been cut short on The CW, the series has run for three seasons thus far in Australia with Season 4 currently in production.

Bump Isn't The Only Series The CW Has Abruptly Pulled

Bump isn't the first series that The CW has abruptly pulled from broadcast in recent month. In July, the network pulled Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Fantastic Friends from the schedule after just two episodes. Before that, The CW also abruptly pulled another Australian series, Barons, after just four episodes. The network has made episodes of all the pulled series available to stream on the app and website.

The CW Also Updated Its Fall Schedule on Wednesday

Removing Bump from the lineup wasn't the only change from The CW on Wednesday. The network also announced that Season 3 of FBoy Island will now debut on Monday, October 16th at 8/7c. This change switches the lineup of Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything, and Everyone Else Burns which will now air on Thursdays starting on October 19th.

As for The CW's other shows — the last remaining original, scripted series which include Superman & Lois, Walker, All American, and All American: Homecoming, those are expected to be "pushed further and further into 2024" the longer the Writer's Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue.

"The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024," CEO of The CW's parent company Nexstar Media Group Perry Sook said previously, adding "we also have some more high-profile and noisy reality shows, which will bring attention to the network as well. So, we kind of like our chances in this chaotic environment. When others are afraid, we tend to take some big swings."

