South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 Trailer Released by Paramount+

The fourth streaming special for South Park has been revealed by Paramount+ with South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 set to debut on July 13. A brief description for the special, which is definitely not what you think it's about, reads: "In South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster." The first three "South Park" events – South Park: Post COVID, South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID and South Park the Streaming Wars – are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ right now.

Despite the title, "The Streaming Wars" pair of movies from the South Park team are literally about stream wars, and have nothing to do with watching tv shows online. In the first special it was revealed that South Park is suffering a drought, caused by none other than fan-favorite ManBearPig. The shortages in water also stem from the amount of farms in the community, including Randy Marsh's "Tegridy Farms," spiraling into a huge conspiracy that ropes in Tolkein and other fan-favorite characters.

These streaming event specials from South Park came together as part of a new deal ordering14 South Park movies for Paramount+ while also renewing the TV series itself through season 30, meaning that it will still be on the air through 2027 at least. That deal was reportedly worth in the neighborhood of $900 million. For the time being the South Park TV series is streaming on HBO Max, but Paramount+ previously confirmed that the entire South Park catalog will be available to stream on the platform beginning in 2025, two and a half years from now.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," the duo said about the deal. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

South Park is currently releasing new episodes on Comedy Central, the backlog can be streamed on HBO Max, and the original movies can be found on Paramount+.