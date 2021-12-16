South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid is now streaming on Paramount+. Fans of the wild special now have another entry in the ongoing saga that follows the grown versions of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny in the far-flung future. Last time out saw the remaining trio trying to get to the bottom of the pandemic which had endured for decades. With the helpful addition of time travel, things are going to get even stranger. One of the interesting elements of these specials is the capability of the show to keep spinning them out into infinity. After all, you’ve already cracked time travel open, the sky is the limit now. If you’re in Nordic territories, Latin America, or Australia, you’ll get the special later in the month. But the United States and Canada can lead off the weekend with a bit of South Park. Comedy Central dropped a synopsis down below.

“If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. In SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.”

Trey Parker and Matt Stone spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their deal with Paramount+ and the Post Covid specials. It seems that they like the freedom afforded to them by the platform.

“It’s the boys dealing with a post-COVID world,” Parker explained back in October. “They’re just trying to get back to normal. So it’s like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.”

“With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed,” he added. “And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at,” co-creator Matt Stone added. “We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, president-CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount Plus said in a release. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount Plus.”

