Space Force Is Now Available to Stream on Netflix

There may not be any sort of reunion special for The Office in the works, but TV fans are finally getting the next best thing. The Office creator Greg Daniels as teamed back up with his leading man, Steve Carell, for an all-new comedy series that is now available to stream. Space Force, based on the real-life branch of the United States military, has finally made its long-awaited debut on Netflix, allowing fans everywhere to sit back, relax, and enjoy the madness.

Daniels and Carell co-created the series and signed on to a first season with Netflix soon after President Trump announced plans for the actual Space Force. Carell stars as General Mark Naird, who dreams of taking charge of the Air Force, only be handed the keys to the newly-minted Space Force.

Due to the reunion of Daniels and Carell, the series has been more anticipated than most other Netflix projects over the last couple of years. Fortunately, Friday morning marked the end of the waiting, as Space Force was released on Netflix. The entire first season, which consists of 10 episodes, is currently available on the service. Netflix has yet to announce any plans for Season 2, but it seems like a near-certainty that Space Force will be back for another round.

John Malkovich also stars in Space Force, alongside Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Daniels serves as the showrunner with Howard Klein serving as executive producer. Not only does this mark an Office reunion between Daniels and Carell, but it also sees the acclaimed TV producer alongside Schwartz once again, after having worked with him on Parks and Recreation.

You can check out the official Space Force synopsis below.

"A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance."

