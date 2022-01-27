Space Force Season 2 Trailer Released By Netflix

With less than a month before its release, Netflix today released an official trailer for the second season of Space Force, the sitcom from The Office showrunner Greg Daniels. Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, and Ben Schwartz star in the series, which will drop on February 18th. Space Force is a workplace comedy like The Office, but one that is set in the new branch of the United States Armed Forces. It follows the supposedly bright minds and brave souls attempting to lay the groundwork for its future, and as you can imagine, the joke is that these brilliant minds are kind of bumblers when it comes to the behind-the-scenes interactions.

Space Force began filming its second season in May. Reports suggest Netflix paid Carrell $1 million per episode to return for the show’s second season. He’s credited as the show’s star, co-creator, and one of its executive producers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer, which you can see below, asks the question: will a new president and a new administration mean the end of Space Force? While Space Force was rolled out under former U.S. President Donald Trump, there was never any indication that current President Joe Biden had any intention of walking it back.

Of course, that’s in the real world. In the world of the show, it’s entirely plausible that a new President could throw the whole organization into upheaval, or worse.

Will a new administration mean the end of Space Force?



Season 2 premieres February 18 pic.twitter.com/gcqKSSRpzP — Netflix (@netflix) January 27, 2022

Per Netflix’s synopsis, “A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), Space Force is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) serves as executive producer, with Daniels as showrunner.”