Fans Pay Tribute to ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg

Today, the animation fandom is coming together to mourn the loss of a true legend. Stephen […]

Today, the animation fandom is coming together to mourn the loss of a true legend. Stephen Hillenburg, the man behind SpongeBob SquarePants, passed away after a battle with ALS. Now, fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to the cartoonist, and their responses would make even Squidward Tentacles a bit misty.

Earlier today, Nickelodeon confirmed Hillenburg died this week at 57 years old. The cartoonist passed away after his battle with ALS.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS. He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family,” the network released in a statement.

“Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

Hillenburg revealed he was battling ALS early last year in a statement. The reveal came via Variety, and it was there the cartoonist said he would continue working on SpongeBob SquarePants as he underwent treatment.

“I wanted people to hear directly from me that I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Hillenburg revealed.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to work on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants‘ and my other passions for as long as I am able. My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We ask that our sincere request for privacy be honored during this time.”

At the time, sources said Hillenburg’s diagnosis was caught in its early stages, but ALS is considered to be terminal. Treatments for the disease (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) can vary in efficacy, and Hillenburg’s battle with ALS brought attention to the little-understood disease.

As you can see below, fans all around the world are paying tribute to Hillenburg. The cartoonist’s joyful art helped turn SpongeBob SquarePants into one of TV’s most recognizable series, and fans are taking the time today to honor Hillenburg for all his hard work.

How will you remember Hillenburg and the cartoonist’s legacy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

Childhood Hero

An Animation Icon

Our Gratitude

It’s Imagination

May The Laughs Never End

The Best Life Lessons

A Comforting Friend

To Love The Absurd

Wonderfully Weird

Back To Bikini Bottom

