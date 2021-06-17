SpongeBob SquarePants Spinoff The Patrick Star Show Premiere Date Revealed

✖

SpongeBob SquarePants is getting another spinoff with The Patrick Star Show. Nickelodeon announced the new program in a press release and on social media. Friday, July 9th will get things started at 7 PM ET/PT. From then on, the beginning of the weekend will mark a new episode of The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post. Paramount+ users that watch SpongeBob SquarePants and Kamp Koral will have a lot to look forward to as the year stretches on. It’s hard to believe but the little sponge has been on television for 18 years. He’s been the number-one animated series that time. Newer generations are getting these spinoffs along with the older episodes. With the streaming service business booming, look for more of your favorite programs to be branching out. Check out what Nickelodeon had to say about their upcoming show and watch a cool clip.

meet the Stars of this show ⭐️ The Patrick Star Show premieres 7/9 on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/dhJKukEB3P — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 17, 2021

Nickelodeon describes the new Patrick Star Show spinoff down below:

“The Patrick Star Show is the second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants and follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. In the premiere episode, ‘Late for Breakfast,’ Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Then in ‘Bummer Jobs,’ Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.”

“Longtime voice of Patrick Star, Bill Fagerbakke lends his voice as the young adult Patrick alongside new cast members: Tom Wilson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer (Rugrats) as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder (The Penguins of Madagascar) as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma.”

“Additional cast members include veteran actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).”

