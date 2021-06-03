SpongeBob's Idle Adventures Announced

Kongregate and Nickelodeon have announced SpongeBob's Idle Adventures, a new free-to-play mobile video based on the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. The new title, if the trailer is to be believed, seems pretty similar to other idle video games and was specifically developed by Kongregate's San Diego-based studio, Ultrabit. The same studio previously developed free-to-play mobile video games like Office Space: Idle Profits and Idle Frontier: Western Tapper.

As for the actual narrative of SpongeBob's Idle Adventures, it starts as a normal day with Sandy Cheeks celebrating her birthday. Patrick, as Patrick sometimes does, accidentally breaks her vortex machine. This, of course, sends everyone into a new dimension. The premise from that point is about working to get the gang back to the actual Bikini Bottom. The one alternate dimension featured in the trailer seems to be full of mustaches and mustache-related establishments. So, that should give you some idea of what to expect once the title officially launches.

"We're very excited to be working in partnership with Nickelodeon once again, this time to bring a new SpongeBob adventure to mobile gamers all over the world," said Tammy Levy, Chief Product Officer at Kongregate, as part of the announcement today. "SpongeBob has become a huge cultural icon, full of wisdom and wacky adventures, and is beloved by fans worldwide. We're thrilled to be able to add to the universe and bring this new SpongeBob adventure to life for fans, big and small, to dive into."

As noted above, SpongeBob's Idle Adventures is set to launch on both iOS and Android devices globally this summer. As is typical for these sorts of video games, the whole process seems to be about gathering various characters and then putting them to work. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise right here.

What do you think about this latest and greatest SpongeBob SquarePants video game? Is SpongeBob's Idle Adventures the sort of mobile game you could see yourself getting into? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!