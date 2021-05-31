The Patrick Star Show Trailer Has Nickelodeon Fans Remembering Planet Sheen

Earlier today came the first reveal from Nickelodeon of The Patrick Star Show, the upcoming family sitcom starring Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) from SpongeBob SquarePants. The first teaser for the spin-off series, which follows after Paramount+'s Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, immediately brought comparisons from animation fans about another spin-off, the short-lived Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius off-shoot Planet Sheen. The comparisons, some favorable and some not, were so numerous though that Planet Sheen even began to trend on Twitter alongside The Patrick Star Show. We've collected some of the best and most popular tweets about the two below.

Jeffrey Garcia reprised his part as the voice of Sheen for the spin-off, which only ran for one season on Nickelodeon. Planet Sheen premiered four years after The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius concluded, perhaps contributing to its short run, but the series' 26 episodes premiered across a three year span on the animation network. The show was largely derided by the fans of the original series, including abandoning major cruxes of the Jimmy Neutron series but also for not fleshing out its new lead character beyond his jokey, sidekick personality.

Viewers are eager to see The Patrick Star Show not follow that same path. The show will see Bill Fagerbakke again lend his voice to Patrick Star, this time with the character as a young adult. New cast members join him including: Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer (Rugrats) as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder (The Penguins of Madagascar) as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpat, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma. Additional cast members include Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).